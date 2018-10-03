Former NFL official says the play clock is just a guideline, not a hard-and-fast rule
This is bonkers
The NFL rulebook is a confusing thing for most people. There are several rules that are subject to a whole lot of interpretation and cause consternation nearly every week. What is the definition of a catch? How do we determine an illegal hit in the open field? What actually constitutes roughing the passer? These are things that are discussed quite often.
But there's a rule that has always seemed like it was cut-and-dry, but apparently is not. According to former NFL referee Terry McAulay, who now works as an officiating expert for NBC, the 40-second play clock is merely a guideline, and not a hard-and-fast rule.
Allow me to speak for everyone who watches football when I say: ummmmmm ... WHAT?!?!?
This is crazytown, folks. The interpretation of the play-clock rule has never seemed like it was actually open to interpretation before.
On almost every TV broadcast where there is a controversy about whether the ball was snapped before the play clock expired, you hear the same line: once the clock hits zero, the referee will then look to see if the ball has been snapped, and if there is a beat between the clock striking zero and the snap of the ball, it's a delay of game. How many times in your life have you heard that explanation? The number is easily in the hundreds for me, in 30-ish years of watching football.
But now, a former NFL referee says that's not the case at all. If this is a just a guideline, why is delay of game ever called just a split-second after the play-clock expires? And why is the rule not referred to in the rulebook as being merely a guideline? This is some wild stuff. And there is little to no possibility we'll ever get a satisfactory answer, even if McAulay is correct.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patriots vs. Colts odds, picks, TNF sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Patriots vs. Colts game 10,000 times
-
Steelers still want to trade Bell?
Jason La Canfora joins Will Brinson to dish on the Bell situation and why it's not close to...
-
NFL DFS, Week 5: Top DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Gronk up in the air for TNF vs. Colts
Gronk suffered an ankle injury last week against the Dolphins and hasn't practiced this we...
-
Why Bell won't play for Steelers again
Bell's pass-blocking ability alone would be huge for Philly, and the Packers also make sense...
-
Crowell gets Dude Wipes endorsement
Crowell has become an endorser for a company that bills itself as a toilet-paper substitute...