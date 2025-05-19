Former Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers linebacker Adarius Taylor was among more than 250 arrested in Florida across a nine-day human-trafficking sting, The Orlando Sentinel reports. Taylor, who played seven NFL seasons and spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well, was detained as part of "Operation Fool Around and Find Out" per the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd told the newspaper that Taylor brought his 6-year-old child to the sting operation and left the child in the car after going inside. According to his arrest affidavit, Taylor was arrested on felony negligent child abuse without bodily harm and misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charges.

"Obviously he must have hit one too many people as a linebacker, because his brain cells are scrambled," Judd said.

The New York Post reports through police that of the 255 arrested, 141 were charged with soliciting prostitutes and 93 with offering to commit prostitution, among various other charges.

Taylor originally signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of FAU in 2014 before returning to the franchise for two games during the 2020 season. Taylor was cut by Carolina in 2015 and joined the team's practice squad before signing with Tampa Bay, where he spent four years.

Taylor, who went by the name Adarius Glanton after signing with the Buccaneers, changed his name in 2018 to honor his father. He landed with the Browns on a two-year deal ahead of the 2019 campaign, but only played one season before he was released.

Over Taylor's first four NFL seasons, his numbers improved annually, including a career-best 60-tackle showing with the Buccaneers in 2018. He managed five passes defended that year after never previously recorded more than one during a single season.

Taylor last played football in 2023 with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.