Former NFL cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested on Wednesday morning at his home in Roswell, Georgia, and charged with 18 counts connected to a financial fraud scheme that had targeted women on datings platforms. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, authorities say that Skrine is also wanted in Canada, where he is currently a wanted fugitive, on similar charges.

Authorities allege that Skrine had scammed his victims through dating platforms by telling them bogus stories about financial difficulties and promising repayment from his NFL annuity. Skrine is believed to have scammed at least three victims with losses totaling about $300,000 money which he used to fund a lavish lifestyle including Airbnb rentals, travel, and gift cards. Police began investigating Skrine in July after a victim reported having been financially exploited, and it is believed there many be additional victims as well.

Skrine faces multiple charges, including deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking and criminal attempt to commit theft. In addition, he is also a wanted fugitive in Canada, having been arrested in August 2023 in a $100,000 check fraud case. Skrine had been released on bail in April 2024 with GPS monitoring, but removed his device and fled to the U.S.

Skrine, 36, was a fifth round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2011 and played 11 seasons in the NFL. Teams he played for included the Browns, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.