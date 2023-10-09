It was a "Sunday Night Football" to forget for the Dallas Cowboys, who got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers 42-10. Quarterback Dak Prescott struggled in the loss, recording three interceptions and just one touchdown.

After the game, former NFL safety and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner called out the Cowboys' offensive leader, saying he is not a quality quarterback.

"Dak Prescott sucks. Period," the former two-time Pro Bowler said matter of factly.

Whitner said the Cowboys call Prescott one of the best, but believes that is far from the truth.

"They [Cowboys] talk so much about Dak Prescott being a top-tier quarterback, franchise guy, I don't see it," Whitner said. "I see them trying to cover up for what he lacks. A lot of quick throws, cutting half of the field off and giving him easy throws. Other than that he's not a quarterback that can drop back and really take advantage of a defense and carve it up and today we've seen it."

The 49ers defense had Prescott's number on Sunday. The 30-year-old went 14 for 24 for 153 passing yards and a 46.4 quarterback rating. And did we mention the three interceptions?

"The 49ers defense made him look like a tier-four quarterback," Whitner said of Prescott.

Prescott struggled with turnovers last season and with four so far this season, it seems like more of the same.

Whitner was then asked if the Cowboys would be better with quarterback Cooper Rush, to which he quickly replied, "Oh no."

"If it starts to get too bad this year you'll see Trey Lance, but other than that Dak is the best they have, but it's not good enough," Whitner said.

He also called out the Cowboys defense, saying they are "all talk, no bark."

The Cowboys are currently 3-2 with their other loss coming against the Arizona Cardinals. Next week they are scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."