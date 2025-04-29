The most shocking part of the 2025 NFL Draft was definitely the fact that Shedeur Sanders ended up sliding all the way down to the fifth round. Plenty of experts -- like CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones -- predicted that he would fall out of the first round, but no one had him going in the fifth.

Well, except for one person, and that person was Delanie Walker.

The former NFL tight end, who went to three Pro Bowls during his 14-year career, predicted back in JANUARY that Sanders would fall to the fifth round. The prediction came during an episode of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast where he also made a $1,000 bet with co-host Will Compton about where Sanders would fall in the draft.

"So I come in and he's just talking nonsense about Shedeur Sanders not going to get drafted in the first round," Compton said on the podcast back in January. "Our bet, a $1,000 bet that he goes in the top two rounds. If he goes beyond [the second round], Delanie wins."

So what was the nonsense that Walker was talking about?

"He said, 'Shedeur is going to slip to the fifth round, mark my words,'" Compton said.

Walker then asked someone else on the podcast that they thought of the bet and he didn't get any support.

"I think you're going to lose $1,000," the person replied to Walker.

Compton also noted that Walker was so confident about winning the bet that he made him "shake twice."

Ex-Steelers star explains why Shedeur Sanders won't succeed in NFL: 'He ain't going to put fear in anybody' John Breech

The former Tennessee Titans tight end was so sure that Sanders was going to drop out of the first two rounds that not only was he was willing to put money on it, but he predicted that Sanders would fall to exactly the fifth round. The crazy part is that this prediction came back in January when Sanders was the odds-on favorite to be taken with the first overall pick.

During this week's episode of the podcast, Compton accepted his defeat.

"You not only won the bet, you were spot on," Compton said.

"I told you I graded him," Walker said.

Although Walker nailed his prediction, he actually felt bad about it.

"I know I'm right, but then when it started happening, I kind of felt bad, because I didn't really want to see the kid fall like that," Walker said.

Walker ended up having a long NFL career after being selected in the sixth round of the 2006 draft by the 49ers, so he thinks that falling in the draft might actually help Sanders.

"I think he's going to be a sleeper, because he fell so late, he's going to show up," Walker said. "I believe in that. I believe in the late-round draft picks that they're going to be great, he's got something to prove."

Now that Sanders is in Cleveland, he'll have a realistic chance to win the starting quarterback job. If he can beat out Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, Sanders would be the starter for the Browns in 2025.