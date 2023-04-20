Don Mcllhenny, the running back who scored the first rushing touchdown in Dallas Cowboys franchise history, died on Tuesday at 88 years old. His family informed the Dallas Morning News of his passing on Wednesday.

Mcllhenny was drafted in the third round of the 1956 NFL Draft out of SMU by the Detroit Lions where he scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns his rookie year in the 1956 season. Following three seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 1957-1959, his last in Wisconsin under first-year head coach Vince Lombardi, Mcllhenny came home to the Cowboys on their inaugural team in 1960. He was Dallas' second-leading rusher with 321 yards, and he kicked off the season with the Cowboys' first-ever rushing score -- a five-yard rumble into the end zone in a 35-28 Week 1 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mcllhenny's pro career lasted six seasons, with just about two of them (14 games) spent with the Cowboys. He played the final five games of his football career with the San Francisco 49ers at the tail end of the 1961 season. Mcllhenny played with the Lions (1956), Packers (1957-1959), Cowboys (1960-1961) and the 49ers (1961). He totaled 1,581 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 515 carries across 64 games, 41 starts. Mcllhenny was an all-purpose back in his era, also amassing 655 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns on 70 catches.

His son, Lott, told the Dallas Morning News that his father died peacefully after battle Alzheimer's and dementia over the last decade.