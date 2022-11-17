Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy.

"I think he is a good coach," McCoy said. "All 'the greatest' and 'we've never seen anything like him,' that's bullcrap."

McCoy said that without star quarterback Tom Brady, who played for the Patriots from 2000-2019, Belichick is just "like all the other coaches."

"He's had Tom Brady," McCoy said. "If you take away Tom Brady, you know what he is? He's under .500."

Belichick is in his 28th season as an NFL head coach and holds a 295–147 record, giving him the third-most wins in NFL coaching history. Don Shula is still on top with 328 wins. Belichick's resume also includes an NFL-record six Super Bowl wins and 31 postseason victories.

Adams asked McCoy if there is anything to be said about the consistency Belichick has shown. McCoy responded, "That's true," but he pointed out that since Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots have struggled to reach the playoffs. McCoy added that when Patriots did make it to the playoffs in 2021, they got blown out by their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

"I just call it how I see it," McCoy said.

Adams reminded McCoy that Brady was a sixth-round quarterback "that everyone passed on" and that he developed under Belichick. Adams said she didn't think he would be the same quarterback without Belichick, but McCoy also disagreed with that. McCoy said he doesn't see Mac Jones -- New England's first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft -- developing the same way.

"I don't see where I give him so much credit. I don't see him developing quarterbacks," McCoy said. "The offense, I don't see the team, they don't look the same to me."