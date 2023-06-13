Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was unconscious for 10 days in January after saving his son and niece from drowning at a beach in Florida. Five months later, Hillis recounted the traumatic experience.

"We woke up and the kids were all going crazy, and I was telling my family, 'I'm gonna take the kids down, you know, let 'em play at the beach,'" Hillis said in an interview with Good Morning America. "The night before it was a bad storm, but I didn't really pay too much attention to it, and when I woke up the next morning it was windy, but it was beautiful."

The day was going well until Hillis' son and niece were pulled by a rip current. Hillis saw them waving their hands and screaming for help. He said he did not remember seeing a lifeguard around and went in the water to save them without much thinking.

It was a dangerous situation that forced Hillis to make a very difficult decision, as he had to swim past his son to save his niece first. When he got to her, Hillis remembers hearing her scream, "We're gonna die, we're gonna die." He tried to remain calm and helped her get to safety by putting her on a boogie board.

Hillis then went back for his son, who Hillis said was "pretty much limp." The former NFL star then carried his 130-pound son while watching his eyes roll to the back of his head.

"Lord, please. I really don't care about my life. I don't," Hillis said he remembered thinking. "But if we can get him out of here, that's the only thing I'm going to care about."

As they got closer to the shore, Hillis' son was able to walk by himself. However, the father himself collapsed about 20 to 30 yards from the beach.

Hillis was taken to Pensacola's Baptist Hospital, where he was unconscious for 10 days. He said he remembers hearing what everybody was saying, but he wasn't able to respond. When he eventually woke up, he couldn't move his body. That in itself was scary, but Hillis said his mom, daughter and sister were there when he regained consciousness and acted "like everything was normal," which helped him relax.

Although he is doing much better now, Hillis said he doesn't think his lungs be ever go back to 100%.

"Physically, it's coming along okay. Mentally things [are] coming along a lot slower," Hillis said. "I'm just trying to take it one day at a time."

Hillis' message to beachgoers is to take safety seriously, especially when children are playing in the water.

"You gotta respect the water," Hillis said. "Always be aware of your surroundings."