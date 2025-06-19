Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson got into a fight while playing poker and was seen on video exchanging blows with another player. The two were seen yelling and swinging their fists at each other.

At the beginning of the incident, someone stepped in attempting to separate them. The two then moved around the room, knocking over some chairs and bumping into furniture as onlookers turned their attention to the fight.

People could be heard yelling and attempting to encourage the two to stop the punches and some were holding the rest of those in the room back from the action.

Here is a look at what went down between Peterson, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, and the other poker player:

Peterson has dabbled in poker since he retired from the NFL in 2021. The 40-year-old has also gotten into fight sports since hanging up his cleats, getting knocked out by fellow former running back Le'Veon Bell in an exhibition battle in 2022.

Peterson was drafted No. 7 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and stayed there until 2016. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, was a three-time NFL rushing yards leaders, a two-time NFL rushing touchdowns leader and has MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year on his resume.