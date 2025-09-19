Former NFL running back Wendell Smallwood, a Wilmington, Delaware native who once hoisted a Lombardi trophy with the Philadelphia Eagles, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraud tied to pandemic relief programs, according to The News Journal. Smallwood, 31, received his sentence Thursday in U.S. District Court in Wilmington. In addition to prison time, he was ordered to pay $645,000 in restitution after pleading guilty earlier this year to wire fraud, conspiracy and tax fraud.

According to the report, prosecutors said Smallwood exploited COVID-19 economic relief programs by submitting false applications for nonexistent or defunct businesses, diverting more than $500,000 in federal aid. Court documents obtained by The News Journal indicate he personally profited at least $200,000 from the scheme. In addition, he participated in a separate tax fraud operation, submitting more than $110,000 in falsified returns and receiving kickbacks from individuals involved, prosecutors said.

Smallwood's football career began as a high schooler in Delaware. He played college football at West Virginia before being selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over six seasons in the NFL, Smallwood played for Philadelphia, the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He earned a Super Bowl ring as part of the Eagles' championship roster in 2017 at Super Bowl LII.

Following his retirement from professional football, prosecutors said Smallwood turned to fraudulent activities. Assistant U.S. attorney Jennifer Welsh acknowledged Smallwood's difficult upbringing but emphasized that he had earned significant income during his athletic career -- estimated at more than $3 million -- before committing the fraud. Welsh told the court that leniency could send the wrong message about the seriousness of defrauding federal programs

Smallwood acknowledged his wrongdoing during the proceedings.

"I feel like I let the community down," Smallwood told the judge. "I let down a lot of people that love me."

Sheppard also stressed that Smallwood was taking steps to repay the full amount of the misappropriated funds, including previously making monthly payments toward a court-ordered forfeiture.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews recognized Smallwood's positive contributions and community support, noting letters from locals praising his mentorship. The judge described Smallwood as a "good person" but said the scale of the fraud necessitated imprisonment to uphold public trust in federal programs.

Andrews also allowed Smallwood to postpone the start of his sentence until December to complete the final credits needed to earn his degree from West Virginia.