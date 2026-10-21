The NFL will expand its international footprint on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints kick off from the Stade de France just north of Paris. This will mark the league's first ever game in France. However, the international contest does have the backdrop of ongoing civil unrest and protests occurring throughout the country sparked by the rising cost of living and poor school conditions.

Demonstrations throughout Paris and the rest of the country descended into riots as violent groups have looted shops, burned property, and battled with authorities. More than 2,800 people have been arrested, according to CBS News.

Naturally, with the NFL on Paris' doorstep, security concerns surrounding the teams, players, fans, and anyone else involved in the events of the league have been raised.

"The league takes extremely seriously security matters irrespective of the location of the game and irrespective of whether it is a game or ancillary activities surrounding a game," Amy Trask, former CEO of the Oakland Raiders, former member of the NFL's Security Committee and current CBS Sports analyst, said in a one-on-one interview about the upcoming game in Paris. "I can tell you from experience on the league's security committee, the preparation and the planning is extensive. It is tremendous, and that, again, is the case whether this is a game internationally, in the United States or whether it's an event other than a game."

Given the unrest in the city, the outside-viewing public has questioned if the game would need to be moved out of Paris and back to the United States. Internally, however, NFL Executive VP of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly said Tuesday that there was never a point that the game was in danger of not being played at the Stade de France. That said, the league will have heightened security in the wake of these demonstrations.

When asked about the game day security measures the league takes, Trask highlighted the several layers of security that are involved in a game within the United States, ranging from "local authorities, local law enforcement, state authorities, state law enforcement, national authorities, and national law enforcement." Those layers only increase when factoring in the international component.

"That is something that was a focus when I was on the security committee," Trask said. "You've got security on site the moment people are approaching the venue. In other words, the security is not simply at the gate when people are entering the venue. There is security well outside of the venue. There is security before you even enter the parking lot, so there will be security throughout the area. Some of the security will be noticeable, recognizable. Some of the security will be undercover, meaning simply not in uniform, not dressed in a manner where you will immediately notice it is security. It was my experience that there is ample security at the NFL events.

"... As I noted, when the games are in the United States, that's local security, municipal security, state security, national security. Now you will add to this Parisian security, French security as well."

While the matchup between Pittsburgh and New Orleans is the marquee event, there will be other satellite events to complement the game that players could be involved in as the NFL attempts to endear itself to the international audience. On top of that, there will likely be some time for the players to explore, which brings with it added security questions. The Steelers know this firsthand, as former quarterback Skylar Thompson was jumped and robbed before last season's game in Dublin, Ireland.

"Teams handle things differently," Trask noted when asked about how clubs communicate with players about how to spend time outside of the facility and possibly attending league-sponsored events or other activities. "I don't think there is one answer for every team. ... When I communicated with the team, I emphasized the importance of the fans. Yes, a team is there to play a game, but there are, as you referenced, satellite events, and you do want your players to understand the importance of the fans that are attending these satellite events that are participating.

"Now, the most important thing for the players is to be ready for the game. There are curfews, and there are rules put in place for the players by the head coach, by the organization so that their primary focus is the game or, as the gentleman from my work would say, 'Just win, baby.' That said, you do want players involved to the extent possible in satellite events."

The Steelers and Saints will kick off from Stade de France on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. local time.