Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown says he got briefly detained by police late Friday night following an incident after a celebrity boxing event in Miami. A video surfaced of an altercation breaking out in which Brown was involved, and gunshots were heard outside of the event.

In a social media post explaining the situation from his perspective, Brown, 36, says he was "jumped by multiple individuals" trying to rob his jewelry. Brown also said police "temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me." Brown added he went home that night and was not arrested.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night," Brown's social media post reads. "I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.

"I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love."

Miami Police responded to the area at around 3 a.m. ET after receiving an alert from the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Associated Press. A department spokesperson said police questioned several people, but made no arrests. There were also no reported injuries at the scene. The boxing event was hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross.

Pushback on reseeding NFL playoffs? Why proposal to change format makes sense for league Jonathan Jones

Brown last played in the NFL in 2021. He began his career as a sixth-round draft choice of the Steelers and developed into one of the more prolific receivers of his era, logging seven seasons of at least 1,100 yards receiving during his nine years with Pittsburgh. The tail end of Brown's career was a bit more tumultuous, having quick stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There, he helped the organization win Super Bowl LV during the 2020 season. However, his time with the Bucs ended in a blaze, running off the field shirtless during a Week 17 matchup at the New York Jets during the 2021 season. That proved to be the last time he was on an NFL field.