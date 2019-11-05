Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. pleads guilty to sexual assault charges, avoids life sentence

On Monday, former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious teen in 2003 and the sexual battery of a 54-year-old hitchhiker in 2018. He will be sentenced to between 12 and 18 years in prison, according to CBS News.

In agreeing to a plea deal, Winslow avoided a retrial on six felonies in San Diego County Superior Court, which included kidnapping, sodomy, forced oral copulation and two charges of forcible rape. Those charges could have resulted in a life sentence. As part of the plea deal, those six charges were dropped and the attack on the hitchhiker was reduced to a sexual battery charge.

Winslow will be required to pay a $10,000 fine and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to USA Today. The 36-year-old will be sentenced for the two charges he is pleading guilty to in February.

Winslow hesitated in the courtroom before pleading guilty. If he pleaded not guilty, Winslow would have been retried for the other six charges.

"I'm sorry. I'm just not thinking very clearly," he told the Judge Blaine Bowman at one point, according to CBS News.

After entering the plea, Winslow told Bowman, "I pray to God that you give me 12, and I can go home to my family as soon as possible."

Since 2003, the ex-NFLer has been found or pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving five different women. These crimes include rape, sexual battery and indecent exposure.

"I'm satisfied that now Mr. Winslow has been held accountable for his conduct involving five separate victims over the course of 15 years," San Diego County prosecutor Dan Owens said, according to USA Today.

Winslow's attorneys claim the former tight end suffered traumatic brain injuries from playing football and a motorcycle accident that ended his NFL career. They plan to ask for that information be considered during his sentence hearing.