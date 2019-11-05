Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. pleads guilty to sexual assault charges, avoids life sentence
The charges include raping an unconscious teenager
On Monday, former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious teen in 2003 and the sexual battery of a 54-year-old hitchhiker in 2018. He will be sentenced to between 12 and 18 years in prison, according to CBS News.
In agreeing to a plea deal, Winslow avoided a retrial on six felonies in San Diego County Superior Court, which included kidnapping, sodomy, forced oral copulation and two charges of forcible rape. Those charges could have resulted in a life sentence. As part of the plea deal, those six charges were dropped and the attack on the hitchhiker was reduced to a sexual battery charge.
Winslow will be required to pay a $10,000 fine and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to USA Today. The 36-year-old will be sentenced for the two charges he is pleading guilty to in February.
Winslow hesitated in the courtroom before pleading guilty. If he pleaded not guilty, Winslow would have been retried for the other six charges.
"I'm sorry. I'm just not thinking very clearly," he told the Judge Blaine Bowman at one point, according to CBS News.
After entering the plea, Winslow told Bowman, "I pray to God that you give me 12, and I can go home to my family as soon as possible."
Since 2003, the ex-NFLer has been found or pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving five different women. These crimes include rape, sexual battery and indecent exposure.
"I'm satisfied that now Mr. Winslow has been held accountable for his conduct involving five separate victims over the course of 15 years," San Diego County prosecutor Dan Owens said, according to USA Today.
Winslow's attorneys claim the former tight end suffered traumatic brain injuries from playing football and a motorcycle accident that ended his NFL career. They plan to ask for that information be considered during his sentence hearing.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Grading young QBs: Kyle Allen rebounds
After down efforts in Week 8 losses, Josh Allen and Kyle Allen turned in solid outings in Week...
-
Le'Veon Bell knee injury reportedly good
The Jets signed Josh Adams to block another team from signing him, not because of Bell's injury
-
Bennett shines in debut with Cowboys
It's precisely what Jerry Jones signed up for when he gave away a draft pick to secure Bennett's...
-
Jermaine Whitehead apologizes for tweets
Whitehead was in the midst of his second season in Cleveland before getting cut
-
Barkley reacts to 28 rushing-yards game
Barkley doesn't appear to be 100 percent back from his ankle injury
-
Chargers vs. Raiders odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Raiders vs. Chargers game 10,000...
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...