After watching Shedeur Sanders fall out of the first three rounds, no one seems to know what round he's going to be taken in or which team is going to take him.

With his draft status still up in the air, former Falcons receiver Roddy White came up with an interesting proposal and he shared it on social media. The four-time Pro Bowler thinks the Jacksonville Jaguars should take him on the final day of the draft and reunite the quarterback with his former Colorado teammate, Travis Hunter.

If the Jags were to take Sanders, that could potentially make things awkward for Trevor Lawrence, so White also has a suggestion there: Jacksonville should trade him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers probably wouldn't be willing to trade three first-round picks for Trevor Lawrence, but if the Jags called and offered their starting quarterback in a trade, the Steelers would likely at least listen, considering they don't really have a starting-caliber quarterback on their roster right now.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has already made one bold trade in the draft by moving up to take Hunter, and if he pulled off a trade that involved Lawrence, it would certainly go down as the wildest draft ever by a first-time general manager.

2025 NFL Draft Day 2 winners and losers: Steelers still need a QB; Shedeur Sanders' free fall continues John Breech

The Jags still have four picks left on the final day of the draft with two coming in the sixth round and two coming in the seventh round, so if Sanders is still on the board at that point, they could conceivably draft him, but it seems unlikely. For now, no one seems to know what's going to happen with Sanders, so White's proposal is as good as any.