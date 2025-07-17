Former NFL tight end Jimmy Graham has conquered a new frontier -- not on the football field, but across the frigid waters of the Arctic Ocean. According to the New Orleans Saints' team website, Graham, 38, was part of a four-person crew that completed the grueling Arctic Challenge earlier this month, rowing more than 584 nautical miles from Tromsø, Norway, to Longyearbyen, Svalbard. The voyage, completed in just over 10 days, shattered the previous record for a four-person team -- 15 days, 5 hours and 32 minutes -- and set multiple historic firsts.

Alongside crewmates Andrew Tropp, John Huppi and Hannah Huppi, Graham became part of the first mixed-gender team of four to row across the Arctic Ocean, according to the Saints. The group was also the first all-American team to complete a polar ocean crossing. Graham, a five-time Pro Bowler, made history as the first Black person to row across a polar ocean. Hannah Huppi became the first American woman to do so.

The journey, which began July 4 and ended July 14, wasn't without setbacks. Harsh weather forced the team to anchor down twice along the route, and overcast skies complicated efforts to recharge critical electronic equipment using solar power. But after 18 months of training and preparation, the crew finished at the low end of its 10- to 20-day target, pushing through cold, exhaustion and isolation in one of Earth's most remote regions.

At the heart of the expedition was a charitable mission: to raise $1 million for two New Orleans-based organizations, Covenant House and Laureus Sport for Good. The goal -- one dollar for every meter rowed -- helped drive the team's purpose across the ice-laced waters.

"Just wanted to remind everybody why we are out here and to go on the map and donate what you can for the kids," Graham said during Day 3 of the expedition. "The reason why we are sitting here, suffering so much is to bring opportunities to others so we appreciate the support."

Graham last appeared in the NFL during the 2023 season, catching four touchdowns in his second stint with the Saints. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Graham totaled 8,545 yards and 89 touchdowns on 719 career receptions, and earned All-Pro honors in 2011 and 2013 while in New Orleans.