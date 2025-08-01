LATROBE, Pa. -- One of the most best parts of NFL training camps are the unique pairings that sometimes take place during practice. That was the case during a recent practice during Steelers camp, when future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a pass to Trey Sermon, a former Ohio State standout who is hoping to find a spot on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster.

While Rodgers is hoping to put the finishing touches on what has been a masterful career, Sermon is trying to jump-start his NFL career with the Steelers, who signed the former 49ers third-round pick back in May.

"He's a great quarterback," Sermon said of Rodgers during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "Hall of Fame guy. Just having him at quarterback, just being in this position, is definitely a blessing. It's a great opportunity, and I'm here to take full advantage of it."

Sermon is vying to earn a roster spot alongside fellow running backs Jaylen Warren, rookie Kaleb Johnson and veteran Kenneth Gainwell. While competition is stiff, Sermon has represented himself well during the first two weeks of camp. Among his highlights so far include an impressive run during one of the team's first padded practices that saw him break a tackle in the backfield before lowering his shoulder and knocking over a defender.

The play epitomized what Sermon strives to be as a football player. It is also an example of the things Sermon knows he needs to do in order to make the 53-man roster.

"Really just be efficient," he said. "Pass protection, catching the ball, being an efficient runner and playing well on special teams. I feel like I'm a complete player and I can do everything. As long as I'm playing at a high level consistently, I feel like I'll be fine."

Sermon did just that during his final games in college as a member of the Buckeyes. In the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game, Sermon broke former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George's single-game school record by rumbling for 331 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries while leading Ohio State to a 22-10 win over Northwestern.

"I did a lot of film study," Sermon said when asked if he expected to have a big performance against Northwestern. "I was definitely prepared. So, when I got in, I was just able to start fast and got into a

rhythm."

Two weeks later, Sermon amassed 254 all-purpose yards that included 193 on the ground (and an all-time epic meme) and a 32-yard touchdown while helping the Buckeyes defeat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. While it wasn't the national game, that victory had a special meaning for Sermon and his teammates, who extracted a measure of revenge after losing to Clemson in three previous bowl games including the previous season.

"It meant a lot for us," said Sermon, who transferred from Oklahoma to Ohio State after the 2019 season. "We knew what was at stake heading in. Our main objective was to start fast and just out-physical them, outsmart them, and really just outplay them in every aspect of the game."

Sermon's run, however, came to an abrupt end against Alabama in the National Championship Game after he injured his collarbone on Ohio State's first play from scrimmage. While Ohio State put up a fight without Sermon, they ultimately came up short against a supremely talented Alabama team that would have a school-record six players taken in the first round of that year's draft (a group that included future Steelers running back Najee Harris).

"It was really tough," Sermon said of the injury. "The biggest stage at that level, just to be knocked out early on. It was devastating. But, you know, I did my best to cheer on my teammates from the hospital. I just attacked my rehab and just tried to become a better player. It definitely made me who I am today."

Sermon attributes the success he's had so far in football to his hard work and preparation that has complemented his natural gifts. Unfortunately for him, success has been harder to come by at the NFL level.

After rushing for 89 yards on 19 carries in his third NFL game, Sermon ran for just 39 yards during the rest of a rookie season that was cut short after he suffered an ankle injury in in Week 12. The 49ers released him that offseason.

In 2022, Sermon played in just two games for the Eagles before joining the Colts' practice squad in September 2023. While he didn't put up big numbers that season, Sermon earned a second contract with the team after playing well during the season's final weeks. His best game during that stretch was his 88-yard performance (on just 17 carries) in a Week 15 victory over the Steelers.

Sermon received a career-high three starts last season while playing behind former Colts All-Pro Jonathan Taylor. He joined the Steelers this offseason after spending about two months on the open market.

Instead of lamenting on the past, Sermon is fully embracing his current opportunity in Pittsburgh. While Rodgers' story is well-documented at this point, Sermon is another new Steeler who is also eager to show what he is capable of at this point in his career.

"It definitely hasn't gone the way I wanted it to," Sermon said of his NFL career up to this point. "But, you know, I just control what I can control. As long as I'm working hard and getting better each and every day, I know that everything will work out. Everything will play out how it's supposed to."