Years before he became the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Justin Herbert was watching film of Marcus Mariota, the quarterback who proceeded him at the University of Oregon. Two years after watching Mariota win the Heisman Trophy while leading the Ducks to the first-ever College Football Playoff, Herbert began his four-year run as Oregon's starting quarterback. Following a prolific career at Oregon, Herbert again followed in Mariota's footsteps as a top-five pick in the NFL Draft.

On Thursday night, Herbert and Mariota faced each other on the gridiron for the first time ever. Herbert, the front-runner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, threw two touchdowns while tying Baker Mayfield's rookie record for touchdown passes, and his one-yard touchdown run in overtime gave the Chargers a 30-27 win. The Raiders received an inspired effort in defeat from Mariota, who scored two touchdowns while amassing 314 all-purpose yards after replacing an injured Derek Carr during the first quarter.

"I think I'd be doing him a disservice if I compared myself to him," Herbert said of Mariota after the game. "He's been such a great player over the years. I could look at all the things he was able to do at Oregon. How athletic and mobile he was, how accurate he was. He did all these great things. Just going to Oregon and kind of watching game film on him was awesome. It was everything that I ever wanted to do. And to be here and to get a chance to play him, it's been a pretty cool opportunity."

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • 10 CMP% 66.5 YDs 3781 TD 27 INT 10 YD/Att 7.12 View Profile

Mariota, whose younger brother Matt was a teammate of Herbert's at Oregon, appreciated being able to watch Herbert tie an NFL record in person.

"It was special for me," Mariota said. "I've gotten to know Justin ... It was really cool to see kind of his level and how he's playing and how well he's been doing. It was cool to see him get the record.

"Being a fan of the game, being a fan of Oregon players, it was really cool and really special for me."

Thursday night's game could be considered a moral victory for Mariota, who was signed by the Raiders this offseason. Mariota, who was replaced by Ryan Tannehill during his final season with the Titans, may be asked to start the Raiders' final two games if Carr's injury keeps him out of the lineup.

"To be truthful, it's been a long journey," Mariota said after the game. "I've been through kind of everything. From injuries, to surgeries … the confidence thing. I just truly appreciate the Raiders and the entire organization for kind of helping me through that. I was trying to find my way again, and they were patient with me. I am appreciative that they will willing to do that.

"It's kind of being an athlete. You're going to go through some ups and downs. I think the staff did a great job of kind of keeping me level-headed and fighting through it. When it comes down it, it's still ball. I just loved being out there again. It was fun to play. Unfortunately, we just didn't make enough plays."

Marcus Mariota LV • QB • 8 CMP% 60.7 YDs 226 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 8.07 View Profile

While Mariota will look to continue to make the most of his opportunity with the Raiders, Herbert is surely hoping to end his rookie season on a high note. Along with being one touchdown pass away from breaking Mayfield's record, Herbert, who has thrown for 3,781 yards this season, is in striking distance of Andrew Luck's rookie passing yardage record, as the former Colts quarterback threw for 4,374 yards back in 2012.

"I don't want to sound too cliché here, but I'm living the dream," Herbert told NFL Network following Thursday night's game. "I get to talk to you guys, and I grew up watching all of you guys play. This is just the coolest moment of my life. Just to be out there fighting with these guys, it doesn't get much better."