Former Packers, current Browns center says Mike McCarthy and Baker Mayfield would 'do great' together

Mike McCarthy needs a job after getting fired by the Packers on Sunday. The Browns need a coach after firing Hue Jackson just over a month ago. And Baker Mayfield needs a mentor and developer after getting picked first overall in this year's draft. Is this the match all involved parties have been looking for?

Perhaps JC Tretter is willing to serve as the matchmaker. Tretter played under McCarthy in Green Bay from 2013-16. He's been the Browns' starting center since the beginning of last season. And according to Tretter, McCarthy and Mayfield would pair nicely together.

"I think they'd do great," Tretter said, per Cleveland.com. "He started working with Aaron (Rodgers) when Aaron was a rookie too and Aaron's developed into a hell of a player so I think that relationship would be fine. I see a lot of similarities between Aaron and Baker personalty-wise, competitiveness, and that's all the things that Aaron came in with too when he was a young player, so I think they'd work well together."

Tretter would also go on to defend McCarthy as a head coach and the relationship between McCarthy and Rodgers while also pointing out that he probably has little say in who the Browns hire as their next coach, all of which you can read about in Cleveland.com's story. For now, let's just stick with the quote above.

The point Tretter made about McCarthy's development of Rodgers is a fair point, one that seems to get lost in all of the deserved criticism that's been thrown McCarthy's way over the past few seasons until he got canned on Sunday. McCarthy did play a substantial role in Rodgers' development before it all went to hell. He posted a 125-77-2 record in nearly 13 seasons as the Packers' coach, won one Super Bowl, and made the playoffs nine times. There are worse coaching candidates than McCarthy, who was a good coach in Green Bay.

However, the concerns about McCarthy's outdated offensive scheme are completely real and completely valid. McCarthy arguably hurt the Packers more than he helped them over the past few seasons with his refusal to modernize his offense with concepts and route packages we've seen teams like the Chiefs and Rams embrace. There's a very real concern that McCarthy's offensive system -- unless he tweaks it -- could harm Mayfield's development. Anyone who's watched the Packers offense since 2016 is probably shaking their head at the possible pairing.

In that sense, the prospect is somewhat of a mixed bag. However, it seems more likely that the negatives McCarthy brings would outweigh the positives. Why hire a coach who isn't at the forefront of offensive innovation in a time of historically great quarterback play? Why hire a retread when Freddie Kitchens of all coaches is the one who's brought out the best in Mayfield after Todd Haley, a long-time coordinator and former head coach in the league, failed when he had the chance? The Browns should probably hire someone with fresh ideas instead of a known NFL commodity who's going to keep doing what he's been doing throughout his entire career.

It is worth noting, however, that the ties between the Browns and McCarthy extend beyond just Tretter. Browns general manager John Dorsey, assistant general manager Eliot Wolf, and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith all worked for the Packers' front office when McCarthy was the coach. They should all know him well, which could be either good or bad for McCarthy's chances of landing what should be one of the most desirable coaching jobs available just based on personnel and potential.