Former Packers GM Ted Thompson has been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder

The Packers' decision to transition longtime general manager Ted Thompson to a new role within the organization came as a shock when the news broke after the 2017 season. It turns out, Thompson's new position with the Packers was about more than just football. It was also about his health.

On Wednesday, Thompson, 66, announced that he has "been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder."

"Late in the 2017 season, Mark Murphy and I had a conversation about my health and future with the Packers," Thompson said. "At that time, we mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of myself and the organization to step away from my role as general manager."

Thompson was replaced by in-house candidate Brian Gutekunst, who still holds the position today.

Thompson said he underwent "a complete health evaluation that has included second opinions over the last year from the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic and the UT Southwestern Medical Center," which led to the diagnosis. Thompson, who also played for the Houston Oilers for 10 seasons as a linebacker and special teams player, added that doctors do not believe he is suffering from CTE.

Mayo Clinic has more on autonomic disorders:

The autonomic nervous system controls much of your involuntary functions. Symptoms are wide-ranging and can include problems with the regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, and bowel and bladder functions. Other symptoms include fatigue, lightheadedness, feeling faint or passing out (syncope), weakness, and cognitive impairment.

Thompson served as the Packers' general manager for 13 seasons. During his reign, the Packers won a Super Bowl, made the playoffs nine times, and won 60 percent of their regular-season games. He was also responsible for the drafting of Aaron Rodgers, among a whole host of other Green Bay greats, from Jordy Nelson to Clay Matthews.

Thompson was recently inducted into the Packers' Hall of Fame.

"I want to thank Dr. Gray, the medical professionals, the Green Bay Packers and my family for all that they have done and continue to do for me," Thompson said. "It was a tremendous honor to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame this past weekend. The Green Bay community and the fans of the Packers have always been and will continue to be very special to me. It is my hope and belief that I will be able to overcome this disorder.

"Finally, I'd like to ask that you respect the privacy of myself and my family as we move forward."