Bob Harlan, the former Green Bay Packers president and CEO who served the franchise in various capacities since 1971, died Thursday following an illness, according to the Packers. He was 89.

Harlan, who was elected as president and CEO in 1989, oversaw a revival of the most historic franchise in the NFL. The Packers registered 13 straight seasons of .500 or better from 1992-2004, and captured a Lombardi Trophy in 1997 by defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI, 35-21.

"The Packers family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Harlan," Packers president and CEO Ed Policy said in a statement. "Bob was a visionary leader whose impact on the franchise was transformational. From his inspired hiring of Ron Wolf to turn around the club's on-field fortunes to his tireless work to redevelop Lambeau Field, Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence during his tenure and helped ensure our unique and treasured flagship NFL franchise was on sound footing for sustained generational success.

"We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Madeline, and the entire Harlan family."

Harlan's hiring of general manager Ron Wolf in 1991 was critical, as he also hired Mike Holmgren as head coach, traded for quarterback Brett Favre, and signed the legendary Reggie White in free agency. Green Bay immediately snapped a streak of two losing seasons, made the playoffs for the first time in a decade in 1993, and appeared in the NFC Championship game the very next year. Following that loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers went 13-3 in 1996 and won the Super Bowl.

"Bob Harlan's leadership of the Green Bay Packers was outstanding," Favre said of Harlan in a statement. "Hiring Ron Wolf and supporting the trade that brought me to Green Bay changed my career. The organization believed in me and gave me the opportunity.

"He was so supportive of me during the challenges I faced in my career. Challenges my family faced, too. He was always there offering his support. He was a great and kind man.

"I appreciated the way he represented the Packers and connected so well with Packers fans. I also truly enjoyed his sense of humor and cherished the moments we shared over the years.

"I know winning the Super Bowl and bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay was a proud moment for him, what the team accomplished. It was incredible to be a part of the resurgence of this great franchise and Bob set the tone with his leadership."

When Wolf stepped down in 2001, the Packers gave coach Mike Sherman managerial duties for four seasons before bringing former director of player personnel Ted Thompson back to Green Bay. Thompson's first selection came at No. 24 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, a pick he used on a quarterback by the name of Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay would go on to win its fourth Super Bowl (XLV) in 2011, making Harlan the only executive in NFL history to hire two different general managers that won Super Bowls with entirely different rosters, per ESPN.

Harlan did a lot more than just field a successful football team. Back in 2000, he helped produce and fought for a $295 million redevelopment plan of Lambeau Field. His successor, Mark Murphy, said Harlan was the "Most responsible for Lambeau Field becoming the most iconic stadium in the NFL."

Harlan was elected to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.