Former Packers star questions Aaron Rodgers' ability, says QB was outplayed by Mitchell Trubisky
A Packers Hall of Famer blamed Sunday's loss on Aaron Rodgers
With Mike McCarthy no longer the scapegoat in Green Bay, it looks like some former Packers players are starting to pin the blame for the team's woes on Aaron Rodgers.
For the second time in two weeks, Rodgers has been called out by a Packers Hall of Famer, and this time, it was former All-Pro safety Leroy Butler who had some interesting words to say. After watching Rodgers struggle during the Packers' 24-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday -- a loss that eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention -- Butler basically blamed the loss on Rodgers.
That's not a long tweet, but there's a lot to unpack there. Butler is saying the Packers lost because Rodgers couldn't outplay Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. From a purely statistical standpoint, Butler is right, Trubisky threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns and had a much better game than Rodgers, who threw for 275 yards, but also threw zero touchdown passes and one interception.
Of course, Rodgers had to go up against the Bears defense, which makes things a lot more difficult. Rodgers got sacked five times and was under pressure nearly every time he dropped back to pass while Trubisky rarely had to deal with anything even remotely resembling pressure going up against Green Bay's defense.
(Stream all of Saturday's and Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)
That being said, it's easy to see why Butler is willing to publicly pin the blame on Rodgers. In what has basically become a weekly occurrence this season, the Packers quarterback continued to struggle with his accuracy. Rodgers completed just 59.5 percent of his passes (25 of 42) and he missed at least two wide open throws that would have likely gone for touchdowns. Even Butler was surprised by Rodgers' inaccurate throws.
Despite those two tweets, Butler insisted that he wasn't actually ripping Rodgers.
Basically, Butler seems to see a quarterback on the decline, so all he was doing was telling the truth.
Not only has Rodgers been called out by Butler, but he was also called out by Packers Hall of Famer Mark Chmura. Back on Dec. 2, Chmura put some of the blame for McCarthy's firing on Rodgers and said that the entire situation made the Packers quarterback look like a "prima donna."
After winning a Super Bowl and two MVPs with the Packers, it appears that Rodgers might not be as loved as he once was in Green Bay.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MNF: Saints vs. Panthers odds, picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Cam Newton and the Panthers.
-
Foles will start for Eagles in Week 16
Nick Foles is getting handsomely rewarded every time he makes a start for the Eagles
-
Bob Wylie is Santa in Browns holiday vid
Stretching is on the naughty list this year
-
Rams player confronts fan during loss
The Rams probably aren't going to be too thrilled to see this video
-
Panthers vs Saints odds, sims, MNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Saints vs. Vikings game 10,000 tim...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Potato Bowl
An athletic, second-level defender headlines is the main draft prospect to watch in this bowl...