Former Packers star questions Aaron Rodgers' ability, says QB was outplayed by Mitchell Trubisky

With Mike McCarthy no longer the scapegoat in Green Bay, it looks like some former Packers players are starting to pin the blame for the team's woes on Aaron Rodgers.

For the second time in two weeks, Rodgers has been called out by a Packers Hall of Famer, and this time, it was former All-Pro safety Leroy Butler who had some interesting words to say. After watching Rodgers struggle during the Packers' 24-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday -- a loss that eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention -- Butler basically blamed the loss on Rodgers.

I mean really if you can’t out play Mitch Trubisky,how good are you?, Aaron’s only job is to OUT play the other QB! Agree? You will never win scoring 17 pts — leroy butler (@leap36) December 16, 2018

That's not a long tweet, but there's a lot to unpack there. Butler is saying the Packers lost because Rodgers couldn't outplay Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. From a purely statistical standpoint, Butler is right, Trubisky threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns and had a much better game than Rodgers, who threw for 275 yards, but also threw zero touchdown passes and one interception.

Of course, Rodgers had to go up against the Bears defense, which makes things a lot more difficult. Rodgers got sacked five times and was under pressure nearly every time he dropped back to pass while Trubisky rarely had to deal with anything even remotely resembling pressure going up against Green Bay's defense.

That being said, it's easy to see why Butler is willing to publicly pin the blame on Rodgers. In what has basically become a weekly occurrence this season, the Packers quarterback continued to struggle with his accuracy. Rodgers completed just 59.5 percent of his passes (25 of 42) and he missed at least two wide open throws that would have likely gone for touchdowns. Even Butler was surprised by Rodgers' inaccurate throws.

Missed opportunities for big plays! Aaron is off on long passes, the @packers should run the ball on early downs so 3rd down is manageable — leroy butler (@leap36) December 16, 2018

Despite those two tweets, Butler insisted that he wasn't actually ripping Rodgers.

FYI. MY TWEET WAS NOT RIPPING AARON, That tweet was talking about losing to a QB,like Trubisky, has to be painful to the @packers Fans like me!! Good try if your trying to divide packer nation — leroy butler (@leap36) December 17, 2018

Basically, Butler seems to see a quarterback on the decline, so all he was doing was telling the truth.

Sometimes you think your eyes are lying to you,but they aren’t!, live with the results,it makes you a better person,TRUST ME! It’s ok to disagree, when you make it personal that’s when you run out of facts! 💯 #truth — leroy butler (@leap36) December 17, 2018

Not only has Rodgers been called out by Butler, but he was also called out by Packers Hall of Famer Mark Chmura. Back on Dec. 2, Chmura put some of the blame for McCarthy's firing on Rodgers and said that the entire situation made the Packers quarterback look like a "prima donna."

After winning a Super Bowl and two MVPs with the Packers, it appears that Rodgers might not be as loved as he once was in Green Bay.