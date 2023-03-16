Former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is headed to a rival, as he agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears on a one-year deal Thursday, per ESPN.

Tonyan caught 53 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games played last season after tearing his ACL in 2021. He had a career year in 2020 with Aaron Rodgers, catching 52 passes for 586 yards and a whopping 11 touchdowns.

Tonyan actually began his NFL career with another NFC North team in the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State. However, he was released before the 2017 season began. From there, the Packers added Tonyan to their practice squad. In 68 career games played, he has caught 137 passes for 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The 28-year-old joins a tight end room led by Cole Kmet. While the Bears finished 2022 with the worst record in the NFL, they are surging in the offseason. They traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a package of picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore, signed offensive guard Nate Davis and made several big additions on defense including linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.