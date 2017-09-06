Former Packers wide receiver James Jones announces his retirement

In an unsurprising move, James Jones announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after he spent a year out of the league and accepted a position with the NFL Network. James was most known for his his career with the Green Bay Packers, but he also spent time with the Oakland Raiders. He was also on the Chargers roster in 2016, but he was cut during the preseason.

Jones finishes his career 10th in Packers history in career catches (360), 12th in receiving yards (5,195) and ninth in touchdowns (45). Jones actually had two stints with Green Bay, as Oakland gave him a gap year of sorts between 2013 and 2015. With the Raiders he had 73 catches for 666 yards, which was a career low average of 9.1 yards per catch for him. He bounced back in 2015 with the Packers, making 50 catches for 890 yards, setting career highs in receiving yards and yards per catch (at 17.8).

Jones played in nine seasons, during which time he missed only eight games. A third round pick from San Jose State, Jones released a statement thanking the Packers and Raiders ownership and staff.

I have truly been blessed to have worked with such wonderful people throughout my career. I would personally like to thank the entire Packers organization, Packer Nation and particularly Ted Thompson, Mike McCarthy and Sammy Seal. I would also like to thank the Raiders organization, my agents at Sun West Sports, Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman, and everyone who believed in my talents which allowed me to continue playing the sport I love. Of course, none of this would be possible without the support and love from my wonderful mother, Janet Jones, my grandmother, Gram (Bernice Calhoun) and my beautiful wife, Tamika Jones.

In terms of career totals, Jones finished with 433 receptions, 5,861 yards and 51 touchdowns. He also won a Super Bowl with the Packers, and began to accrue a level of notoriety for wearing a hoodie under his jerseys to deal with Green Bay's frigid football seasons. Jones will continue his charity work in addition to his NFL Network gig in his post-playing career, including his Love Jones 4 Kids foundation, which helps homeless shelters financially.