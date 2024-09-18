The Carolina Panthers' quarterback situation has been far from consistent in recent history and this year is no exception, with former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young getting benched just 18 starts into his career. Young went 2-16 in the last two seasons, including 0-2 this year before the team decided to move forward with veteran Andy Dalton.

The good news for Young is that the last two Panthers quarterbacks to struggle in Carolina then leave the team are currently thriving in their new situations.

Former Panthers quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively, are both 2-0 to start the 2024 season.

Mayfield has a lot in common with the 23-year-old. Not only did Mayfield spend some time as a starter in Carolina, he is also a former No. 1 overall pick who struggled during his time in blue and black.

Mayfield expressed positivity regarding Young's future and says it's all about a quarterback finding the right system.

"Obviously mine didn't happen in the same time frame with Bryce, but [being a] quarterback's hard, especially for young guys. When you're not surrounded by the pieces, [you're] not given the opportunity to have success," Mayfield said when asked how he feels about Young's current situation. "And so a lot of the time guys have the talent, they might have the brains, but they don't have the right opportunity, the right fit."

Mayfield started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, going 29-30 as a starter there, before briefly joining the Panthers, where he went 1-5. His worst completion percentage (57.8), tied for his worst interception percentage (2.9) and his worst passing success rate (36) came during his time in Carolina. He then spent the rest of the 2022 season on the Los Angeles Rams, before landing with his current team.

As someone who has bounced around and took a while to find his right situation, Mayfield knows first hand that being patient and persistent is crucial.

"I mean, I'm sitting here right now in a way better fit than the other places I've been," he said. "And that's not to put other teams down, but it's a matter of the pieces around you, the coaches and for Bryce, a guy that, I can relate to this, finding that belief within yourself again. And he'll get it."

Mayfield believes Young, who right now looks like a first-round bust, can come out the other side as a success story.

"His story is far, far from finished," No. 6 said.

The trajectory of Panthers quarterbacks seem to be struggle in Carolina, then leave and start winning games again, so there is some hope for Young.

Before the benching, Young went 31 of 56 with no touchdowns, three interceptions and six sacks this season. Young has looked frantic and ill-equipped on the field, but the Panthers' problems reach much further than just the guy throwing the ball.

The last Panthers quarterback to finish the year with a winning record as a starter (min. 2 starts) was Cam Newton in 2017, when he went 9-8. Newton is the only Carolina QB to record a winning record as a starter (min. 2 starts) since Jake Delhomme in 2008.