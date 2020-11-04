The 2020 NFL season hasn't been like any that the league has ever seen before. Several players have tested positive for COVID-19, rosters have been affected left and right and the schedule has been shuffled multiple times through the first half of the year.

With that in mind, former New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light said he believes that this season is a "joke."

"Five years from now, when we look back on this season, are we going to be talking about it?" Light said Tuesday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show. "No one is going to look back on the 2020 season and compare it to anything other than, 'it was a joke. It was ridiculous.'"

Light said that Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn't concerned with New England's 2-5 record at this point due to the fact that the team has been forced to cancel practice, miss portions of training camp and reschedule games.

"This is not the game of football we all know," Light added. "It's something other than that. Bill recognized it early on. I firmly believe that."

Light's comments come after Belichick stirred up some controversy earlier this week when he said that the team has less talent on the roster than it normally would. Of course, the big change came at the quarterback position where Tom Brady left to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Patriots signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal.

"We sold out and won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth, and played in an AFC Championship Game," Belichick said on Monday. "This year, we have less to work with. It's not an excuse. It's just the facts."

Light, who played for Belichick from 2001 to 2011 and was on three of the Patriots Super Bowl-winning teams, believes that the Patriots aren't as concerned about having a losing record than they would've been in years past.

The Patriot have been the gold standard in the AFC and even the NFL with a playoff berth all but guaranteed for the past two decades. However, the franchise could be headed for its first losing season since 2000 if the current trend continues.