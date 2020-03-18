Former Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton agrees to two-year deal with Lions

The Detroit Lions are signing former Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a two-year, $8 million deal, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Shelton spent the previous two seasons with New England and was a member of the Super Bowl LIII winning team during the 2018 season. Now, Lions head coach Matt Patricia, a former Patriots defensive coordinator, gets another Bill Belichick-coached defender.

Shelton entered the league as the No. 12 overall pick of the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Washington. He spent three seasons in Cleveland before being acquired by the Patriots in a trade in 2018. In his first year with the Pats, Shelton totaled 21 tackles in 13 games played over the course of the regular season. He re-signed last offseason to just a one-year, $1.03 million deal and was looked to be a situational player along the interior of the offensive line, but rose back to the starting spot as the 2019 season progressed. He finished with a career-high 61 tackles and three sacks in 16 regular season games (14 starts).

This is just the latest Patriots player that has been snatched up by a former Bill Belichick disciple. Earlier this week, Detroit came to an agreement with linebacker Jamie Collins, who spent all of the 2019 season in New England, on a three-year, $30 million deal. Elsewhere in the league, former Patriots de facto defensive coordinator turned Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was able to pry linebacker Kyle Van Noy out of Foxborough and has him heading to South Beach on a four-year, $51 million contract.

With all of these former Belichick assistants now becoming head coaches of their own throughout the league, it's proving to be much more difficult for New England to retain some of their marquee players.