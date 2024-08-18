Mac Jones was not exactly a hot commodity this offseason, traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round draft pick just three years after he went No. 15 overall. The former New England Patriots starter is on track to win the Jaguars' competition for the top backup job behind Trevor Lawrence, however, after several recent developments, including Saturday's preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 25-year-old Jones got the official start for Jacksonville with Lawrence resting, which was just the latest indication the former first-rounder is gaining steam in the hunt for the No. 2 spot. Head coach Doug Pederson admitted prior to the game that "it's been really close" between Jones and incumbent backup C.J. Beathard, who started one game in relief of Lawrence in 2023. And Saturday's matchup probably tilted the competition more in Jones' favor.

Above all, Jones himself was sharp. A week after hitting 9 of 11 passes in his live-action Jaguars debut, the former Alabama standout had even better marks in essentially a full game's worth of opportunities, going 16 of 23 for 210 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 14 yards on the ground. He also passed the eye test with flying colors, showing a comfort in the pocket often unseen in his latter years with New England, especially on a perfectly zipped 25-yard scoring strike to give the Jags the first points of the game.

That's not to say Beathard was off the mark in his own snaps, though the former San Francisco 49ers reserve didn't get a full second-half audition thanks to a groin injury that forced Jones to re-enter the game. His premature departure came immediately following his third absorbed sack of the night, and one week after he went 7 of 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's possible Beathard could still claim the No. 2 job before the Jaguars open the regular season, as Pederson has spoken highly of the veteran in each of their two seasons together. Experience won't necessarily work in his favor, however, for while Jones is much younger -- 25 to Beathard's 30 -- it's actually Jones who's started more than three times as many games at the NFL level.

In other words, don't count on Jones vaulting back to a starting gig just yet. But don't be surprised if the Patriots castoff enters his first NFL season outside of New England as another AFC contender's top insurance under center. So far, by all accounts, he's earned it.