Former Patriots lineman Matt Light 'ashamed' of players kneeling

Matt Light was not happy with his former team on Sunday afternoon.

Following President Trump's comments at an Alabama rally on Friday, many players throughout the NFL elected to take a knee during the national anthem prior to their Week 3 contests. Devin McCourty and over a dozen other members of the Patriots took knee during the anthem before their game with the Texans and that did not sit well with the former New England offensive lineman.

“If you think that it’s OK to take a knee during our national anthem and disrespect openly the national anthem, you are wrong,” Light told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I don’t care if you have a ‘but what about’ or a ‘it’s because of,’ that doesn’t’ matter.”

Light also added that kneeling during the anthem "would have never happened during my time."

“As a guy that’s been there and helped set up the Patriot Way so they can walk in there and do what they do, it’s beyond disheartening," he said. "It’s the first time I’ve ever been ashamed to be a Patriot. And I promise you I’m not the only one.”

Light went on to say that he was a bit surprised that Bill Belichick, a coach who always has things running in order, would allow this to happen.

“Nobody can force anybody to do anything in a situation like that. If he chooses to do it he’s going to do it,” he said. “But I’m going to tell you this much, with the amount of preparation and attention to detail and all the things that happen in that organization, I’m really surprised that it wasn’t dealt with so it didn’t get to that point.”

The now 39-year-old also thought the Patriot Way was built on ignoring outside noise and is disheartened that they've went away from that principle.

"On the door going out it says ‘ignore the noise.’ It says ‘ignore the hype,’" he said. "It says ‘manage expectations.’ And it also says ‘speak for yourself.’ If that is not the Patriot Way anymore, then I am very disheartened and very upset. I’m also not saying that I’ll never be a Patriots fan. What I’m saying is I’m very ashamed.”

