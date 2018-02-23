Former Pro Bowl cornerback Charles Tillman reportedly has become an FBI agent

Charles 'Peanut' Tillman makes the unusual jump from the NFL to the FBI. USATSI

It's not unusual for NFL players to move on and find a second career after retiring from football. Some guys capitalize on their recognition by working in TV. Others open restaurants, car dealerships, or other businesses in and around the city where they spent most of their career, or their hometowns. Still others become investors.

A longtime Chicago Bears cornerback who played his final season with the Carolina Panthers, Charles Tillman has apparently gone a different route. According to a report from the Sporting News, two years after ending a 13-year NFL career that included two Pro Bowl appearances, the eighth-most pick-sixes in NFL history, and the second-most forced fumbles of any defensive back since 1993 (when the stat started being tracked), Tillman has become an FBI agent.

The 13-year NFL veteran entered the 20-week program last year, as first reported by the Chicago Tribune, and had until his 37th birthday (Feb. 23, 2018) to earn his badge due to a stipulation that a new agent must be appointed before he or she reaches that age. A spokesman for the bureau told Sporting News that it does not comment on personnel matters, and Tillman's family couldn't be reached, but a source close to the situation said on the eve of Tillman's 37th birthday, "He is currently working for the FBI. (He) has his badge and everything."

To a certain extent, Tillman's choice in post-career vocation is not surprising. He graduated college with a degree in criminal justice. He often worked with law enforcement officials during the offseason while he was a player. And as the Sporting News noted, his father was a sergeant in the army.

We should not expect to see an official announcement from the FBI on Tillman's graduation from the academy, but a former U.S. Marshall told the Sporting News that he could be used in recruiting materials to show prospective agents the kind of people and talent the FBI has on staff. Not a bad way to spend your retirement.