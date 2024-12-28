The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back a familiar face for their stretch run. Tampa Bay is re-signing former Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, according to multiple outlets. Barrett cleared waivers on Friday after he was recently released by the Miami Dolphins.

It's been a whirlwind of a year for Barrett, who was released by the Buccaneers in March in a cost-cutting move. Barrett announced his retirement four months later, but came out of retirement to play for the Dolphins, who released him less than a month after signing him. Barrett never saw the field for the Dolphins.

A former undrafted rookie, the 32-year-old Barrett won a Super Bowl with the Broncos as a rookie back in 2015. He recorded 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles that year as a part-time starter.

In 2019, Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent. He was named to his first Pro Bowl that year after recording a league-high 19.5 sacks in addition to forcing six fumbles. The following year, Barrett played a key role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run that culminated in a 31-9 win over the defending champion Chiefs. Barrett had one of Tampa's three sacks that night on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Barrett earned his second Pro Bowl nod in 2021 after tallying 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 15 regular season games. His 2022 season ended prematurely after he tore his Achilles in Week 8. Barrett returned the following year and put up solid numbers in 16 games.

Barrett joins a Tampa Bay defense that includes fellow outside linebackers Yaya Diaby and Anthony Nelson. The duo has combined to record 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Tampa Bay (8-7) is one of five NFC teams that are vying for the conference's three available playoff spots. The Buccaneers (who are currently on the outside of the NFC playoff picture) need to finish with a better record than Atlanta if they want to win the NFC South division title and receive the automatic playoff berth that comes with it.