If you're wondering what Derek Carr is doing in retirement, the answer is that he's watching preseason NFL football, and we know that, because he spent part of his Saturday questioning the Cleveland Browns' decision to bench Shedeur Sanders during the fourth quarter of their 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

With 2:03 left to play and the Browns trailing, 17-16, coach Kevin Stefanski decided to replace Sanders with veteran Tyler Huntley. The decision by Stefanski didn't make any sense to Carr.

"I need to understand why we don't get to see Shedeur Sanders run this 2 minute drill," Carr wrote on social media. "Wouldn't you want to see your young QB operate in this situation? Get him more reps for the future?"

Carr thought the Browns should have given the key late-game reps to Sanders. It was an interesting decision to pull Sanders because the Browns did let one of their rookie quarterbacks run a two-minute drill earlier in the game. Over the final two minutes of the first half, Dillon Gabriel led an 86-yard scoring drive that culminated with the rookie throwing a three-yard scoring strike to Gage Larvadain. The touchdown pass ended up being Gabriel's final throw of the game with the rookie finishing 12 of 19 for 129 yards and one touchdown. It was a solid showing for the third-round pick.

As for Sanders, he started the second half and it looked like he was going to play the entire half until he got pulled. Carr said the Browns should have kept Sanders in the game because this could potentially be the "last time" he gets any quality reps, which is a solid point. With Sanders buried on the depth chart as the fourth quarterback, there's a good chance he won't be getting very many reps at practice during the regular season. This would have been an easy way for the Browns to put Sanders in a pressure situation, but instead, they benched him.

Sanders will now be ending his preseason on a low note, going just 3 of 6 for 14 yards against the Rams. He was also sacked five times, losing a total of 41 yards. For his part, Stefanski said the decision to bench Sanders happened because the team had been planning to get Huntley into the game.

"Obviously we didn't play great as an offense in the second half," Stefanski said when asked about the benching. "That's never on one person, so we can be better in a bunch of areas and just felt like we wanted to give [Huntley] a last drive."

You don't usually see coaches get second-guessed during the preseason, but Stefanski's decision-making definitely had several people around the NFL scratching their head and Carr was one of them.