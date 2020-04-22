Former Pro Bowl receiver Percy Harvin attempting NFL comeback: 'I thought I was done, but that itch came back'
Harvin last played in the NFL in 2016
After spending the last three years in retirement, former Pro Bowl receiver Percy Harvin is looking to make a comeback in the NFL, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. The last time Harvin suited up in an NFL game came back in Week 11 of the 2016 season.
This would technically be Harvin's second comeback in the NFL after announcing his first retirement in April of 2016. That retirement didn't last long as he signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills a few months later in November. Harvin only appeared in two games during that comeback before suffering severe migraines that later saw him placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list. In March of 2017, he called it quits for the second time.
Now, Harvin, who will be 32-years old by the start of the regular season, says that he is in good physical condition, has the itch to come back, and will now try to find a home somewhere in the league.
"I'm ready to return to the NFL," Harvin, who is now weighing in at 185 pounds, told Anderson. "I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I've been training w/a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I'm better. My family is good. The timing is right."
Harvin was originally drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft and really made a name for himself in Minnesota. He was the NFL Rookie of the Year and was pretty dynamic in both the receiving game as well as a returner. After four years with the club, Minnesota traded Harvin to the Seahawks where he'd later help them win Super Bowl XLVIII. From there, Harvin also had stints with the Jets and Bills before walking away from the game.
For his career, Harvin has 353 receptions for 4,026 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also has 927 yards rushing and five more scores on the ground. As a returner, Harvin has five touchdowns.
Given the talent he displayed over the course of his career, it won't come as too much of a surprise to see Harvin get some looks from various teams in the league. As it was throughout his career, however, health will be a major concern going forward as he only played a full 16-game regular season once in his career (2011).
