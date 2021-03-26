Football fans will remember Vernon Davis as the former star tight end who retired a couple of seasons ago after a decorated 15-year career. Davis was a two-time Pro Bowler, the 2009 receiving touchdowns leader, a Super Bowl champion and left football with the ninth-most receptions by a tight end in NFL history. While the majority of people will remember Davis for his football career, he's about to make his name known in a different industry.

Over the past year, Davis has filmed five movies, with two more slated to start filming within the next month. Cameos on "The League," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Whose Line is it Anyway?" and even "Dancing With the Stars" have turned into much more, as Davis is now landing big roles next to major players in the film industry. Recently, CBS Sports caught up with Davis to discuss his retirement and involvement in the film industry as an actor, producer and businessman.

Davis' goal after football was always to be involved in film. He even announced his retirement via a Super Bowl commercial filmed with former linebacker James Harrison and tight end RoB Gronkowski. The latter of course ended up ditching the retirement home to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season, but don't expect Davis to do the same. He told us that he misses football, but what he has going on now is just as exciting.

Pick Six Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"Yeah you know what, I do at times. I really do," Davis said when asked if he missed his former life. "But since I have all this stuff going on it keeps me busy and takes my mind away from football."

Davis is working on several projects at the moment, but one of the most recent ones is "Gasoline Alley," an action thriller that stars Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson and Johnny Messner. Davis didn't want to reveal too much information regarding the film or his character, but he says he plays a unique character in a bouncer who gives up information and finds his life in jeopardy.

Famed actor Bruce Willis and Vernon Davis on the set of "Gasoline Alley" Michael Misetic

Davis has been acting for years now, but has always been eager to do more in the industry. Recently, he went behind the camera to produce his first film, a supernatural horror thriller called "A Message From Brianna."

"I think anytime you do a project, you always wanna get in as a producer. Because you know, you gotta think as a businessman," said Davis. "You want to take every opportunity you can when it comes to creating the film. (Producing) is great because it allows you to get better at both. If you can see it from a producer's side, you can see it more clear from an acting side. If you can see it from an acting side, you can see it better as a producer. So it works hand-in-hand."

Davis took producing a step further by founding two production companies in Reel 85 and Between the Lines Productions. He also invested in a third, The Melanie Group down in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Davis partnered with another former athlete turned producer named DeShon Hardy in this new business venture, and decided to film a horror movie because some facets of the genre would be easy for Davis, but others would push him to places he hadn't been before.

"It's easy for an athlete to come in and be a part of big action, you know, blowing things up," said Davis. "That's pretty easy, but to take on a horror film? That's a lot of work. You have to be super vulnerable, you have to really let go and go deep when it comes to creating. You have to show fear, you have to cry, you have to do so many things. It was pretty cool, I was up for the challenge and we did it. Made it happen."

The former NFL star has picked up tips from veterans in the industry along the way. When working on "Hell on the Border" a few years ago, Ron Perlman told Davis something that really stuck with him.

"Ron Perlman told me that, 'You're a reactor, not an actor,'" said Davis. "Meaning that you have to really listen and respond. The lines are lines, but it's the emotions and the thoughts and the feelings that take over. That's the real stuff. That's all acting really is, it's just thoughts and feelings."

Tapping into those thoughts and feelings was easier said than done, and Davis says that it's a continuous process that has helped him learn more about himself over the years.

"I learned that I had pain that was caused by certain family members and friends that I was holding onto and I didn't know it was there," Davis said when asked what acting has taught him. "It's therapeutic, this is definitely therapeutic. Art is art, you know I'm a painter, I went to school for art studio and now that I've gotten into acting, it feels the same. It all flows the same way."

While you have to tap into your sensitive side, Davis says that he sees plenty of parallels between football and acting. It's all about consolidating your passion, using it in your preparation and then leaving it all out on the field -- or in this case, the set.

"The preparation part," said Davis. "On game day, I make sure that I'm totally prepared. I make sure I give 110 percent to my preparation because now when Sunday comes, I don't have to think, I've already prepped myself, I've already done the work. Now, all I'll have to do is go out there and react and respond in every given situation. And that's how acting is. You do the work at home or in the studio and then when it's time and the cameras start rolling, it's all innate to you because you've already done the work. You're prepared so you don't really have to think about it."

Both playing in the NFL and acting alongside seasoned vets sound daunting, so we had to ask Davis which one was the more nerve-racking experience.

"I'm gonna have to say playing football, because football is something that I've done my entire life and then you get to go against guys that you've always looked up to. I mean, it's just like a life-long passion and enjoyment that you have," said Davis. "Acting is something that I've done over the years, so when it was time to go, oh, I was ready to go. Because I built up so much ... thrill and excitement and passion for it, and the simple fact that I've done it quite a few times, I felt really comfortable. It was just different. Maybe it's because I'm in a different space in my life at the moment too."

Davis is gearing up to begin working on another film with Willis titled "A Day to Die." Retirement has been no walk in the park for Davis, but he has found a new line of work he believes he can find just as much success in.