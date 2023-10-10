The Steelers will have a key part of their offense back when they return from their Week 6 bye. The former Pro Bowl wideout said that he will be back in uniform when the Steelers face the Rams in Los Angles in Week 7.

Johnson hasn't played since being placed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring during Pittsburgh's Week 1 loss to San Francisco.

"Hell yeah I'm coming back," Johnson said when asked of his post bye availability, via ESPN. "I've been working my behind off these last three, four weeks. Today was one of those days to see how far I've come alone. Everything looked great out there. I felt completely great and healthy. I'm ready for Monday when we come back to start getting back to work."

Johnson's return should be a big boost for an offense that is in need of one. Through five games, the Steelers' offense has scored just five touchdowns. Johnson's presence should especially help the Steelers in the red zone as they are currently last in the NFL in red zone efficiency.

Despite the offense's struggles, the Steelers are currently 3-2 and atop the AFC North division standings. A major reason why has been the play of outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The duo has combined for 10 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries so far. Both players scored touchdowns during Pittsburgh's Week 2 win over the Browns.

A 2019 third-round pick, Johnson leads the Steelers in catches, yards, and touchdown receptions since coming to Pittsburgh. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards during Ben Roethlisberger's final season under center. While his numbers weren't as good last season, Johnson still led the Steelers in catches and receiving yards while helping Pittsburgh finish with a 9-8 record.