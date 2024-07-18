Longtime NFL wide receiver and former Pro Bowler Randall Cobb is stepping away from the game after 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Jets, but not officially retiring. Cobb is joining the SEC Network as a studio analyst, ESPN announced on Thursday.

"I am incredibly excited to be coming home to the SEC with this new role," Cobb said in a press release. "The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched -- I cannot wait return to the conference family with this SEC Network crew."

NFL Media reports that Cobb is still open to playing in the NFL if the right opportunity arises, but he is beginning his broadcasting career.

Before being drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Cobb starred as a college quarterback and then wide receiver at the University of Kentucky. He ended his career at UK with 122 pass attempts, 228 rushing attempts, and 144 receptions, along with 40 total touchdowns across three seasons. He was recently inducted into the Kentucky Pro Sports Hall of Fame, per ESPN.

Cobb made one of the more successful quarterback-to-receiver transitions of his era, eventually emerging as one of the NFL's premier slot men and Aaron Rodgers' top target for a few years. His 91-catch, 1,287-yard, 12-touchdown 2014 campaign led to his lone Pro Bowl selection.

He potentially ends his career with 630 catches for 7,624 yards and 54 scores, with most of that production coming during his 10 seasons in Green Bay. Cobb reunited with Rodgers last season in New York, but when the quarterback went down with an injury in Week 1, his role shrink and he caught just 5 passes for 39 yards all year.