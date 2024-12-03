Jamal Adams didn't want to sign with any NFL team when he was searching for a new home. Adams wants to win a Super Bowl, which is why he agreed to sign on the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

The Lions are 11-1 and are tied for the best record in football. They have won 10 straight games and have the biggest point differential in the NFL.

"I mean, they've been kicking everybody's ass," Adams said on joining the Lions, via the Detroit Free-Press. "So I'm fortunate enough to, again, just to be on a team that's rolling like that. And whatever I can do to help, that's what I'm here for."

The Lions had Adams with the linebackers in his first practice with the team, a position Detroit is egregiously thin. Alex Anzalone (forearm), Derrick Barnes (knee), Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck), and Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) are all on injured reserve -- as Rodriguez tore his ACL in Thursday's win over the Chicago Bears. The Lions signed Adams and Kwon Alexander, another former Pro Bowler, to patch up the thin group.

Adams has played safety the majority of his career, but the Lions need help at linebacker and his game fits right into the position at this stage of his career. The former All-Pro safety isn't wrong about his Lions comments, as Detroit has a +180 point differential -- easily the best in the NFL (Buffalo Bills are second at +132).

"It's a dream come true," Adams said. "They didn't have to call me. They didn't need me -- they've been doing phenomenal. So just to get that call from a first-class organization like the Detroit Lions, it's a no-brainer for me.

"I'm just grateful for my opportunity and wherever they want me out there, whenever they call my name and call my number, I'm there."