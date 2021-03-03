Jared Goff will have a new weapon to throw to in Detroit. The Lions have come to terms on a one-year, $6.2 million contract with veteran receiver Tyrell Williams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams, who was recently released by the Raiders, missed the entire 2020 season with a torn labrum. In 2019, his first and only season with the Raiders, Williams caught 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games during the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old receiver spent his first four seasons with the Chargers. After playing sparingly as a rookie, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Williams caught 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns during his second season. Over the next two seasons, the former undrafted rookie out of Western Oregon caught 84 passes for 1,381 yards and nine touchdowns. His success with the Chargers landed him a four-year, $44.3 million deal with the Raiders during the 2019 offseason. Injuries, however, limited Williams to just one season with the silver and black.

Detroit's signing of Williams is critical considering the team's uncertainty at receiver. Marvin Jones, the team's leading receiver last season, is expected to depart in free agency. Kenny Golladay, a Pro Bowler in 2019 before being besieged by injuries in 2020, is also slated to enter free agency. The Lions' most productive receiver last year, who is still under contract, is Quintez Cephus, who caught 20 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Detroit will have back tight end T.J. Hockenson, a Pro Bowler last season after catching 67 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

Linebacker, pass rusher and receiver are the Lions' biggest offseason needs. Detroit is widely expected to select a receiver with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft. CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Ryan Wilson has the Lions selecting former Alabama receiver Jalen Waddle in his recent mock draft. Fellow draft analysts Josh Edwards and senior CBS Sports NFL writer Pete Prisco have the Lions taking receivers Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith, respectively. Conversely, draft analyst Chris Trapasso has the Lions taking former Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

The Lions have revamped their coaching staff in preparation for the 2021 season. Dan Campbell has replaced Matt Patricia as head coach. Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is the team's new offensive coordinator, while Aaron Glenn, who spent the past five years as the Saints' secondary coach, is the Lions' new defensive coordinator.

Detroit made the offseason's first big splash when they agreed to trade Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and two future first-round picks.