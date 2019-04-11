Former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio: Antonio Brown 'has clearly shown that he's going to be a pain in the (expletive)'

Antonio Brown has had a busy offseason. Most recently, he spent part of his weekend calling out former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster for fumbling away the Steelers' playoff hopes, and for reaching out for advice while playing at USC.

The Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders earlier this offseason -- well below market value -- and while things are still in the honeymoon phase between receiver and team, history suggests that could change once the season starts and Brown isn't getting the ball as often as he thinks he should.

This brings us to Jack Del Rio, who was the Raiders coach from 2015-2017 and led the team to a 12-4 mark in 2016.

"I love the talent, but [Antonio Brown] has clearly shown that he's going to be a pain in the ass," Del Rio told NFL.com's Brooke Cersosimo. "He's a very talented guy and I would love to have him. I would work with him, no problem. If [players] have talent, you tend to tolerate it a little bit, unless it becomes disruptive to your team. He's going to have to learn that to really help the team. If he continues doing the things he's been doing, just like he upset the Steelers, he's going to upset the next team he's on. There are certain things -- I mean, this is America and he's free to do what he wants -- but those aren't the things that are indicative of a good teammate. The working hard and being a good player definitely helps the team, which is why he'll continue to get chances to be special until his skills deteriorate. That's when people will get tired of him."

And that's the thing: Brown is worth the trouble ... until he isn't. He was still one of the NFL's best wide receivers when he no-showed on the Steelers in Week 17; the week before against the Saints he had 14 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns -- and he finished the 2018 campaign with 1,297 yards and 15 scores. Still, he wasn't happy with his coach or his quarterback, requested a trade and it came to a head late in the season.

And this took place while playing for a team that made the playoffs in six of Brown's nine NFL seasons and never once had a losing record. His new team has exactly one winning season over that same span and hasn't won a playoff game since 2002.

Meanwhile, Brown deleted the tweet calling out Smith-Schuster for seeking guidance as a college player but the damage may already be done. Texans second-year safety Justin Reid tweeted that "I can't wait to smash this dude," and veteran safety Eric Weddle, who spent the previous three seasons in Baltimore but signed with the Rams this offseason, added, "No need for that. Showing true colors right here. No respect for this dude."

Of course, none of this matters if Brown puts up huge numbers. But if he can't be happy in Pittsburgh, where he was targeted 168 times last season (and hasn't been targeted fewer than 154 times since 2013), how will he be happy in Oakland? In case you're wondering, tight end Jared Cook led the team in targets in 2018 with 101.