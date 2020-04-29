Former Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley announces he's signing with the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly adding another member to their secondary this offseason, as former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley tweeted on Tuesday night that he was joining "America's Team."

Worley is coming off of a season in which he recorded 58 combined tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception in 15 starts. He was part of a secondary that struggled in 2019, as the Raiders gave up 256.7 passing yards per game -- which ranked No. 25 in the NFL. Worley was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He quickly found success at the next level, and recorded a career-high 88 combined tackles, nine passes defensed and one interception in his rookie season. In his second year, Worley recorded 64 combined tackles, a career-high 10 passes defensed and two interceptions.

Prior to the 2018 season, the Panthers agreed to trade Worley to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Torrey Smith. He never got to play a game in Philly, however, as he was released in April after an arrest. Just over a week later, the Raiders made the decision to sign him. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season, but still recorded 33 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception in 10 games played. It was enough for Jon Gruden and Co. to place a second-round restricted free agent tender on Worley to keep him on for the 2019 season.

The Cowboys' secondary received a major facelift this offseason. While they lost star cornerback Byron Jones and safety Jeff Heath, they signed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and drafted cornerbacks Trevon Diggs out of Alabama in the second round and Reggie Robinson II out of Tulsa in the fourth round. As a four-year veteran, there's a good chance Worley will be able to come in and make an immediate impact on this defense.