Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson has seen his career get off to a slower start than many expected. However, the 2023 first-round pick could be poised for a breakout season after a strong showing in training camp thus far.

Wilson has been thriving throughout the training camp and in the team's first two preseason games. He registered two sacks during Wednesday's practice.

"He's been doing a solid job," coach Pete Carroll said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Wilson has received rave reviews throughout camp as he's been consistently getting the pressure whether he's lined up on the inside or outside of the defensive line. He also believes that he's been simplifying the game for himself this season.

"I mean, y'all watch the tape, just like I do," Wilson said. "I feel like I'm playing faster, way more fluid than I have been before. And it's going to continue to get better."

Wilson also mentioned that one reason for his improved acceleration is that he's more comfortable within his role. He knows what his assignments are and isn't putting any added pressure on himself.

"Don't think, just go and react to whatever shows up in front of you," Wilson added.

Wilson is expected to relieve Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce throughout the 2025 season. The third-year defensive lineman does have plenty of versatility since he also worked out at defensive tackle in his first two NFL campaigns.

"We've called on him in a number of ways to keep going, keep pushing," Carroll said. "We're really trying to make sure that we put him in the right spots that take advantage of his skills and his comfort so that he can play at his best."

In two seasons, Wilson has recorded 56 combined tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles, but will look to become a more important part of the Raiders' defensive line in 2025.