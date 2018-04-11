Former Raiders wide receiver says QB Derek Carr baptized him at a team hotel

To former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson, Derek Carr wasn't just his quarterback.

He wasn't even just a good locker-room leader, although teammates had no trouble agreeing on that.

He was also the man who baptized him.

Months after a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver went viral for his impromptu proclamation of faith under water, Patterson has revealed that he, too, embraced a new spiritual walk. And in a Wednesday interview on "Mad Dog Sports Radio" with Adam Schein, host of CBS Sports Network's "Time to Schein," the recent New England Patriots acquisition said it was Carr, a regular champion of his Christian beliefs, who led the ceremony at one of the Raiders' own game-day hotels.

"We was in chapel one Sunday, and I just came up to him one day," Patterson said. "I was like, 'Man, I need to get baptized. I just feel like it's time for me to change my life around at this moment. My life hasn't been going like I'm planning it to be, but I want to change it ... (and) he actually baptized me that same night in the hotel room."

ICYMI: @ceeflashpee84 tells @AdamSchein about the time Derek Carr baptized him...seriously! pic.twitter.com/5g9dTxT8VT — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) April 11, 2018

Carr has previously written on his own website that being a quarterback "does not define who I am," saying that "at any moment, any second, my football career could be taken away, but my faith and relationship with God will never be taken from me."