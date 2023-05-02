Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs will plead guilty to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter, his attorneys said on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ruggs was accused of driving up to 156 miles per hour down residential streets, with a blood-alcohol content of 0.16 percent, at the time of a crash that resulted in the deaths of a 23-year-old woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog in November 2021. He was initially charged with DUI, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, and was released by the Raiders in the immediate wake of the charges.

According to Ruggs' attorneys, Ruggs has not yet formally entered his guilty pleas, but will do so in 8th Judicial District Court after they waived his right to a preliminary hearing. "This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved," attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement released following Tuesday's hearing, per the Review-Journal.

According to both Ruggs' defense attorneys and the prosecutors involved in the case, the parties agreed on a sentence of three to 10 years in a Nevada prison for Ruggs, though that is conditional on the judge accepting the terms of the agreement.

"This resolution is conditioned upon the court accepting the stipulations of the parties," Chesnoff said during the hearing, per the Review-Journal. "In the event that the court does not accept the stipulations, Mr. Ruggs will be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea, proceed to trial and litigate all issues."

Ruggs, 24, is set to appear in front of the judge on May 10.