Former Rams LB Cory Littleton to sign a three-year deal with the Raiders, per report

Cory Littleton has agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders that is worth up to $36 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal won't be finalized until the league's new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

A former undrafted rookie out of Washington, Littleton, a linebacker, broke into the Rams' starting lineup in 2018, his third NFL season. Littleton earned his first Pro Bowl selection that season, recording 125 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed. His play helped the Rams' franchise capture their fourth NFC title. Last season, Littleton put together another solid season, tallying 134 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and nine passes defensed.

Littleton will be joining a Raiders defense that was in need of an upgrade at the linebacker position. Outside of linebacker, the Raiders' defense was starting to come into form last season. The unit started three rookies in defensive ends Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell and cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Safety Erik Harris enjoyed his best season to date, while fellow safety Karl Joseph was also enjoying a solid season before sustaining a season-ending injury nine games into the season. Joseph is now slated to become a free agent.

Littleton is the second Rams' defender departing in free agency in as many days. On Monday, DE Michael Brockers came to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Shcefter.