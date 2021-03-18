The Seahawks spent the past four seasons trying to prevent Gerald Everett from making big plays. Seattle will now try to find ways for Everett to make an impact after coming to terms with the former Rams tight end on a one-year deal. Everett announced himself that he was joining the Seahawks on Wednesday, less than four hours after the start of the new league year.

Everett's deal is worth $6 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. In Everett, the Seahawks are getting a 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end who caught 127 passes for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns during his four seasons with the Rams. A valuable member of the Rams' 2018 NFC championship team, Everett caught a career-high three touchdown passes that season. In 2020, he caught a career-high 66.1% of his targets while helping Los Angeles advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

In eight games against the Seahawks, Everett caught 17 of 26 targets for 233 yards and one touchdown. His best game as a pro came in the Rams' 30-29 loss to Seattle in Week 5 of the 2019 season, when Everett caught seven of 11 targets for 136 yards.

Along with his receiving prowess, Everett is a good blocker. His presence on the offensive line last season helped the Rams finish 10th in the NFL in rushing while allowing just 23 sacks of Jared Goff. Everett's arrival is surely a welcomed sight for quarterback Russell Wilson, whose future in Seattle has been a main topic of conversation over the past two months.

The Rams will look to replace Everett's productivity with Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins. Higbee finished fourth on the team with 44 receptions for 521 yards and second in touchdown receptions with five. A rookie last season, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Hopkins appeared in just five games in 2020. Hopkins was a force at Purdue, where he caught 130 passes for 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns.