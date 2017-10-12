Former Redskins GM is latest to say Colin Kaepernick should be in the NFL

Count former NFL general manager Scot McCloughan among those who think Colin Kaepernick should be playing.

"You know, I'm not gonna get into the politics about it, because I'm not in an office right now where I'm around it every day," McCloughan said this week on the B-More Opinionated podcast with CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. "I just know this: when I was in Seattle, we had some great battles, the 49ers and Seahawks. Some with Alex [Smith], and then Alex left and then Colin took over. Colin's a good football player. ... From the talent standpoint, no doubt about it, he should be in the league. No doubt about it."

This is not the first time McCloughan, who was fired by the Redskins this spring and has worked previously for the 49ers and the Seahawks, has weighed in on Kaepernick.

"He's got talent, there's no doubt about it, and he will be in the league," McCloughan told PFT's Mike Florio during a radio interview in late August. "Depends on the situation he wants to go to and when it happens, but he has ability, he's still young enough, he's athletic enough, he's got enough arm strength, no doubt about it. The guy's won a lot of games. He went to three NFC championships, went to a Super Bowl, and there's credit to that. And I don't know where his mind-set is right now or where his agent's mind-set is, but you definitely kick the tires on it, for sure. I would, no matter what."

Kaepernick has since made it known that he very much wants another shot to play in the NFL though the tires remain unkicked.

The reality is that we might not see Kaepernick again in the NFL, even in light of the gloomy quarterback situations with several teams. Part of it, no doubt, has to do with Kaepernick's decision to take a knee during the national anthem last season to protest social injustice. Most of it, however, is because he remains a divisive figure for the President of the United States, some fans and NFL owners, and because he's not as talented as Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers.

Incidentally, Brady and Rodgers, like McCloughan, think Kaepernick is good enough to be on an NFL roster.

"I've always watched him and admired him, the way that he's played he was a great young quarterback," Brady told Norah O'Donnell an exclusive interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" last month. "He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl. He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player. And he's certainly qualified and I hope he gets a shot."

Brady's comments came several weeks after Rodgers said this about Kaepernick's situation.

"I think he should be on a roster right now. I think because of his protests, he's not," Rodgers told ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes.