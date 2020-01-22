Former Redskins GM Scot McCloughan has been working for Eagles since 2017, per report

Scot McCloughan has never lasted more than two seasons as an NFL general manager, but he's quietly been advising one of the league's top playoff contenders for three.

PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski reported Wednesday that the former Washington Redskins GM is now working for the Philadelphia Eagles as a front-office consultant -- and, in fact, has actually been doing so since 2017. McCloughan was previously tabbed as a draft consultant for the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but he'd never before been linked to Washington's division rival.

Involved in pro scouting since the 1990s, McCloughan came aboard to serve alongside Eagles GM Howie Roseman shortly after his March 2017 dismissal from Washington, per Kempski, and continues to oversee his own scouting service from Colorado. The Eagles, of course, won Super Bowl LII in 2017 and returned to the playoffs in both 2018 and 2019.

Originally a regional scout with the Green Bay Packers from 1994-1999, McCloughan has a highly regarded resume in the personnel department, helping assemble the 2013 Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and overseeing back-to-back winning seasons with the Redskins from 2015-2016. The 48-year-old exec has had several admitted bouts with alcoholism, stepping down from a GM job with the San Francisco 49ers and a senior executive position with the Seahawks because of personal issues. His firing from Washington was reportedly also linked to those concerns.