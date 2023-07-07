Former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II has joined Fox Sports' team of college football analysts, the network announced Thursday, replacing fellow ex-Saints star Reggie Bush on the "Big Noon Kickoff" show.

Ingram, 33, had reportedly been entertaining retirement to join the broadcast booth full time.

Fox Sports reportedly also asked Ingram to retire and join their team before, but he decided to stay with the Saints instead. Now, after 12 NFL seasons, he's on board alongside Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer and host Rob Stone.

Ingram originally joined the Saints when they drafted him in 2011 with the No. 28 overall pick and stayed there until 2018. He then joined the Baltimore Ravens from 2019 to 2020, was with the Houston Texans in 2021 and rejoined the Saints for stint two in 2021.

In those 12 years, Ingram compiled 8,111 rushing yards, 65 rushing touchdowns, 303 receptions, 2,125 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He was elected to the Pro Bowl three times, in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Ingram also has a distinguished college football resume. Alabama's lead back from 2008-2010, he won the Heisman Trophy for a 1,678-yard rushing season in 2009, helping power the Crimson Tide to a national championship. He finished that season with 2,012 yards from scrimmage, as well as 20 touchdowns. Ingram had another 14 TDs the following year, giving him 42 for his CFB career.