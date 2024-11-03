Michael Thomas is clearly not a fan of Derek Carr. Thomas, a former All-Pro wideout for the Saints who is currently a free agent, unloaded on the Saints' current quarterback on X during Sunday's game between the Saints and the Panthers.

Thomas' barrage of posts started shortly after Chris Olave exited Sunday's game after taking a nasty shot. Here are some of Thomas' initial posts.

After the Saints' 23-22 upset loss to the Panthers -- the team's seventh straight defeat after a 2-0 start -- Carr responded to Thomas' comments in his postgame press conference.

"I have love for Mike. When he does that, I don't really care for that obviously. I've had so many teammates over the years, and he's the one dude who didn't get along with me. I don't know what I did to him. I don't know why he feels any type of way. I'm sorry for whatever he's dealing with to make him feel like he's gotta do that, I don't know."

Carr has been a polarizing player throughout his career. While he has gaudy stats and Pro Bowl appearances, Carr's effectiveness as a franchise quarterback has often been questioned. Carr never won a playoff game with the Raiders, and he has won as many games as he has lost during his one-plus years in New Orleans.

Based on his posts on Sunday, we don't have to guess where Thomas stands in any argument regarding Carr.