Michael Thomas is clearly not a fan of Derek Carr. Thomas, a former All-Pro wideout for the Saints who is currently a free agent, unloaded on the Saints' current quarterback on X during Sunday's game between the Saints and the Panthers.

Thomas' barrage of posts started shortly after Chris Olave exited Sunday's game after taking a nasty shot. Here are some of Thomas' initial posts.

Carr has been a polarizing player throughout his career. While he has gaudy stats and Pro Bowl appearances, Carr's effectiveness as a franchise quarterback has often been questioned. Carr never won a playoff game with the Raiders, and he has won as many games as he has lost during his one-plus years in New Orleans.

Based on his posts on Sunday, we don't have to guess where Thomas stands in any argument regarding Carr.