Former Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter says Ben Roethlisberger uses his power for himself
The longtime Pittsburgh linebacker downplayed Big Ben's leadership on NFL Network
Ben Roethlisberger went above and beyond to praise Antonio Brown this week, expressing remorse for the way his former teammate departed the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
But at least one other Steelers great isn't convinced that Roethlisberger handled the situation well.
Recently appearing on NFL Network alongside former Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis, longtime linebacker and ex-Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter suggested Big Ben "apologized a little too late" after effectively distancing himself from Brown, who made countless headlines this offseason by criticizing Roethlisberger and successfully requesting a trade from Pittsburgh.
Davis went on to contrast Roethlisberger's alleged behavior to that of John Elway, his own big-name teammate of years past.
"The one thing that I respected about John was that John had power, he had a lot of power, but he never abused the power," Davis said. "He never took advantage of being John Elway ... That's how you endear yourself to teammates. When you have power, you don't abuse it, and if you abuse it, you abuse it for the players."
Porter, meanwhile, cast a different light on Roethlisberger, with whom he played from 2004-06.
"It's clear he has the power, and how he uses it? He uses it for him," Porter said, per ProFootballTalk.
It's worth noting that Porter himself isn't necessarily a beloved figure in all parts of the Steelers fan base. The former third-round draft pick spent eight years playing in Pittsburgh, going to three Pro Bowls and thrice earning All-Pro honors while also helping the team win Super Bowl XL. But he's also infamous for his aggressive personality and several off-field arrests, including while working as the Steelers' outside linebackers coach from 2015-18. He was fired following this past season.
